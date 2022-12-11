Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

