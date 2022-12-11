Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

