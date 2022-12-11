Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

