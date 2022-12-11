London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $111.57.
About London Stock Exchange Group
