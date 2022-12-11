Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.30. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.