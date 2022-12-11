M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

