M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.40.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.