M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

