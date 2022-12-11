M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.1 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.00 and a 200-day moving average of $488.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

