M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 92 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.