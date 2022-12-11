Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head to Head Review

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnite and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

Profitability

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Chindata Group.

This table compares Magnite and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -16.61% 5.15% 1.66% Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25%

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 3.16 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -15.63 Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.42 $49.65 million $0.28 28.00

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.