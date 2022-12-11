Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 28th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Mannatech Stock Up 2.5 %

Mannatech stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

MTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

