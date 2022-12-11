Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,769 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

