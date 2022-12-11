Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,549.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 55,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

