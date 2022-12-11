Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $675.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.23. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.