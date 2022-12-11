Mather Group LLC. Buys 127 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.