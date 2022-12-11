Mather Group LLC. Buys 457 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.51 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.