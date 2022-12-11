Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 273,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

