Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

