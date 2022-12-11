Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,019.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,875.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,912.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.