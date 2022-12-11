Mather Group LLC. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average is $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.