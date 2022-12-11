Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 91.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $332.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

