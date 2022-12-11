Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 34,091 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $139,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 183.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $214,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

