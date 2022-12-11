Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.