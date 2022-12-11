Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.