Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

ES opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.