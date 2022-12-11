Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,581 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.