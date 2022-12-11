Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,581 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
