Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

