Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,022,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 205,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 106,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 64,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

