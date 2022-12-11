Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,363,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.