Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.