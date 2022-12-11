Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $177.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.