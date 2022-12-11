Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.