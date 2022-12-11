Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,220 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

