Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

