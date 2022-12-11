Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

