Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.