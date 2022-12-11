Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,908 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.