Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 13,638 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

