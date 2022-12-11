Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.48 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

