Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.23 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

