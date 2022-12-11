Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.27 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 81,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

