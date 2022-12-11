Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

