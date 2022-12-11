Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $265.57 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.66.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,969 shares of company stock worth $36,866,122. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

