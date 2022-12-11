Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $654,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.