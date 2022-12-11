Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

