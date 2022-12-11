Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $1.15 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.44 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.