Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $710,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

