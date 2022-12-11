Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $965,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.