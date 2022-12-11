Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

