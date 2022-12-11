Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 138,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 418,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 83,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

